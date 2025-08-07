Vladimir Putin to meet Donald Trump in the coming days

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to meet in the coming days, marking the first summit between the leaders of the two countries since 2021. The announcement, made by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, follows a meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, aimed at finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Preparations for the summit are underway, as Ushakov confirmed, "We are now beginning concrete preparations together with our American colleagues." A venue has been agreed upon, though it remains undisclosed.

The Russian stock market responded positively to the news, with its MOEX index climbing over 5 per cent, reaching its highest level in two months. Additionally, the Russian rouble saw gains against the US dollar and China's yuan.

Despite the positive market movements, Ushakov noted that the Russian side has left some proposals "completely without comment." He emphasised the need for a successful meeting, stating, "We propose to focus on preparing for a bilateral meeting with Trump and believe that the main thing is for this meeting to be successful and productive."

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff was described as constructive, with Ushakov noting, "It was noted again that Russian-American relations can be built according to a completely different, mutually beneficial scenario."

Pro-Kremlin blogger Yuri Podolyaka commented on the dynamics of the ongoing negotiations, describing Putin's handling as a "masterful diplomatic game." He further remarked, "It seems that Vladimir Putin has managed to spin Trump in a 'carousel of negotiations'."

In related developments, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods due to New Delhi's continued import of Russian oil. This move escalates tensions and could have broader implications for international trade relations.

Russian security official Sergei Shoigu met with Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, reiterating Moscow's commitment to a "comprehensive strengthening of the joint strategic partnership" between Russia and India.