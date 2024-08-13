Watch: Pakistan's Olympic Gold medalist spotted with UN-designated Lashkar terrorist

A recent controversy has erupted involving Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Nadeem was seen in past images and videos with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Muhammad Harris Dar, sparking a social media debate about the influence of extremist groups on everyday citizens in Pakistan.

The controversy gained traction when an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) handle on X shared a video featuring Nadeem and Dar engaging in a conversation. In the video, Dar praises Nadeem's Olympic achievement, stating that it made the entire Muslim Ummah proud.

Even before Pakistan's Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem could rejoice his victory with family & loved ones, he's run into controversy for hobnobbing with terror affiliates



Photographs emerge of Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem with joint secretary of Milli… pic.twitter.com/2f37vb2oKe — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 13, 2024

Lashkar-e-Taiba is a United Nations-designated terrorist organization, and Muhammad Harris Dar holds the position of Joint Secretary in the Milli Muslim League (MML), a political party founded by LeT terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The MML is widely regarded as a front for LeT. Hafiz Saeed is infamously known as the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives.

In 2018, the U.S. Treasury Department designated MML and its central leadership as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. This designation includes Muhammad Harris Dar, who has been linked to LeT’s activities, including his role as an officer in LeT’s student wing, Al-Muhammadiya Students (AMS). Dar was reportedly involved in providing training at LeT camps, which included first aid, firefighting, weapon skills, and assault tactics.

Dar is also known for his anti-India rhetoric, frequently delivering inflammatory speeches at public rallies. In one such instance, he compared India’s situation in Kashmir to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressing hope that India would similarly be forced to leave Kashmir.