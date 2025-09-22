We welcome talent from across industries, countries, says China amid Trump’s H-1B move 

China said talent from all across the world is welcome to the country amid Donald Trump’s H-1B visa move that hiked the fee to $100,000 upon submission of a new petition. This would make the visa effectively unaffordable for many.

Beijing, however, has no such plans. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press briefing that the country “welcomes talents from various industries and areas across the world to come and stay in China, jointly contribute to the progress of the human society and achieve success in their careers”. Guo said that in the era of globalisation, cross-border talents promote technological and economic progress globally.

The spokesperson, additionally, refused to comment on the US visa policy, when asked about Trump’s decision. Indian and Chinese are biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visas, amounting to 71 per cent or over 2.8 lakh and 11.7 per cent or over 46,600, respectively.

Meanwhile, China has introduced a new work permit called the K-Visa that will be effective from October 1. The visa aims to attract young science and technology professionals from around the world. Unlike existing visa types, the K-Visa does not require a domestic employer or entity to issue an invitation.

The State Council approved the new visa category, and Premier Li Qiang signed it into law last month as part of amendments to the country's entry and exit regulations, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. The K-Visa will be added to China's existing 12 ordinary visa types and is available to eligible science and technology professionals.

K-Visa holders will benefit from more convenience regarding the number of permitted entries, validity period, and duration of stay. They can also participate in education and cultural exchanges, science and technology activities, entrepreneurship, and business.

An official quoted by Xinhua said, "China's development requires the participation of talent from around the world, and China's development also provides opportunities for them." Additionally, China has announced visa-free entry for tourists from over 40 countries for short-term stays to boost travel.