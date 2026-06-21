‘We’ll hit harder’: Trump warns Iran over its Lebanon 'proxies' as peace talks resume

US President Donald Trump on June 21 warned Iran of renewed military action, even as American and Iranian officials opened high-stakes talks in Switzerland aimed at preventing a wider conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran must immediately rein in its proxies in Lebanon, warning that Washington could launch another round of strikes if tensions continue to escalate.

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“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

The warning comes as US Vice President JD Vance arrived at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland for direct negotiations with an Iranian delegation. The talks are focused on two key issues: Iran’s nuclear programme and securing a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon.

Vance is accompanied by Trump’s senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ahead of the meetings, Vance described the nuclear issue and the Lebanon ceasefire as the two “big things” on the negotiating table.

Peace talks resume after delay

The Switzerland talks had faced uncertainty earlier this week after renewed fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon. Vance had initially postponed his trip as both sides exchanged deadly attacks, raising concerns that the fragile diplomatic process could collapse before formal negotiations began.

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Despite the setback, both delegations eventually travelled to Switzerland, where negotiators are expected to discuss a broader framework for reducing regional tensions and placing limits on Iran’s nuclear activities.

The talks are taking place against a backdrop of heightened tensions across the region. Disputes over Hezbollah’s activities in Lebanon, Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, and the future of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continue to complicate efforts to reach a durable agreement.