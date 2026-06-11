Elon Musk’s sprawling business empire has found itself at the centre of an increasingly volatile geopolitical standoff after Iranian state-affiliated media claimed that all of his companies operating in West Asia, including SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, could be treated as military targets.

The warning, carried by Iran’s Fars news agency on June 11, comes amid soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington, with both sides exchanging threats following reports of expanding US military involvement in the region.

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According to a translated statement published by Fars, Iran intends to target “all interests related to economic holdings managed by Elon Musk in West Asia,” specifically mentioning a Starlink ground station in the region. The report cited an unnamed “informed source” who alleged that Musk-linked companies have actively supported US military operations against Iran.

Iran has updated its bank of targets for further military operation, expanding it to all interests associated with the economic holdings managed by Elon Musk in West Asia, including those located in Arab countries and the occupied territories pic.twitter.com/n5equhWH6e — Fars News Agency (@EnglishFars) June 11, 2026

The report claimed that Starlink has played a strategic role in enabling high-tech American military capabilities, providing communications support for systems ranging from aerial attack drones to unmanned surveillance and strike vessels. While the allegations have not been independently verified, they underscore the growing importance of private technology companies in modern warfare.

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Why Starlink matters

Originally designed to provide high-speed satellite internet access across the globe, Starlink has increasingly become a critical communications tool in conflict zones and disaster-hit regions. The network’s ability to offer secure, resilient internet connectivity without relying on traditional ground infrastructure has made it valuable for both civilian and military applications.

Iranian officials and state-linked media have repeatedly accused the United States and its allies of using advanced commercial technologies to enhance military operations. The latest warning suggests that Tehran no longer views some private-sector infrastructure as separate from state military assets if it believes those services are aiding hostile operations.

Iran expands list of potential targets

The Fars report goes beyond Starlink, asserting that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to strike “all facilities related to [Musk]-managed holdings in the region and occupied territories.” The language reflects a broader Iranian position that companies perceived to be assisting adversarial military efforts may lose their civilian status during conflict.

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This is not the first time Iran has directed its rhetoric toward the technology sector. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has previously issued threats against several major American firms, including Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft and Google, accusing them of enabling US strategic and technological dominance.

Trump’s warning adds to escalation

The Iranian threat surfaced almost simultaneously with a combative message from US President Donald Trump on social media. In his post, Trump warned that the United States would hit Iran “VERY HARD TONIGHT,” signalling the possibility of further military action.

He also claimed that the US would soon seize control of Kharg Island, Iran’s principal oil export terminal, along with “other oil infrastructure points.” Such statements have heightened concerns that the confrontation could expand beyond military sites to include energy infrastructure and commercial assets across the region.

The episode highlights a broader shift in the nature of global conflicts, where private technology companies and their infrastructure are increasingly intertwined with national security strategies. Communications networks, cloud computing platforms and advanced semiconductor makers have all become strategically significant as governments rely more heavily on commercial innovation for defence capabilities.