“Every Nobel Peace Prize carries a powerful message imbued with the prestige of this award. With this year’s award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law, national and international, underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently,” Frydnes said while announcing the prize in Oslo on Friday.

“That system of international law is under tremendous pressure, and its institutions are under attack,” he added.

Power politics threatens global stability

Frydnes cautioned that international relations were increasingly being shaped by power politics at the expense of legal frameworks, justice and respect for international law.

“We see a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks and global respect for law and justice,” he said. “Whenever might overtakes right, it undermines stability, trust and peaceful co-existence.”

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He warned that weakening the rule of law could have serious consequences for the international order, arguing that history had demonstrated the dangers of a world without legal safeguards.

“History has shown that a world operating without the rule of law is unjust, unwise and inhumane,” Frydnes said, describing judges as guardians of the “thin red line between order and chaos”.

He also expressed concern over judges facing sanctions and international judicial institutions coming under attack. Against this backdrop, he said, individuals demonstrating courage, vision and determination were particularly deserving of recognition.

“These are qualities that Navi Pillay demonstrates in her work on the bench,” he added.

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Frydnes praised Navi Pillay’s contribution to international justice and her efforts to strengthen the global legal order.

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who, with exceptional courage and integrity, has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year’s laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 to Navanethem “Navi“ Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Navi Pillay’s commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass are constants in a long career. Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion.

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Pillay’s contribution to international justice

Pillay, 85, was recognised for decades of work advancing international law, protecting human rights and helping ensure accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Born in Durban, South Africa, to a family of Indian Tamil origin during apartheid, she built a distinguished career in international justice. She served as a judge on South Africa’s High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the ICC. She was also the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

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“Navi Pillay has been at the forefront of the development of international law for decades,” Frydnes said, highlighting her contribution to landmark legal proceedings and her support for Nelson Mandela and prisoners held on Robben Island.

The Nobel Committee said it had not yet managed to contact Pillay to inform her of the award.

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The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize carries a monetary award of 12 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately $1.2 million.

Who is the Nobel Prize named after?

The Nobel Prize is named after Alfred Nobel (1833–1896), a Swedish chemist, engineer, inventor and businessman best known for inventing dynamite in 1867. In his will signed in 1895, Nobel dedicated 94% of his fortune to establishing awards recognising outstanding contributions to humanity.

The prizes cover Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and Peace, with the Economic Sciences prize added later. While most prizes are awarded by Swedish institutions, the Nobel Peace Prize is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. The Nobel Foundation manages Nobel’s fortune and oversees the administration of the awards.

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