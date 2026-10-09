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'Navi' triumphs over Trump! Indian-origin Navanethem Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

'Navi' triumphs over Trump! Indian-origin Navanethem Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Pillay emerged at the head of an extensive field of 287 nominated individuals and organizations, standing out for a career defined by breakthrough legal precedents and an unyielding commitment to accountability.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 2:51 PM IST
'Navi' triumphs over Trump! Indian-origin Navanethem Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace PrizeBorn in Durban to an Indian Tamil family, she navigated the oppressive legal structures of apartheid South Africa to become the first non-white woman to establish a law practice in Natal Province.

Veteran South African jurist of Indian origin, Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Announcing the honor, Committee Chairman Jørgen Watne Frydnes cited Pillay’s decades-long dedication to upholding international law, defending fundamental human rights, and securing justice for victims of systemic violence and armed conflict across the globe.

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Pillay emerged at the head of an extensive field of 287 nominated individuals and organizations, standing out for a career defined by breakthrough legal precedents and an unyielding commitment to accountability.

Born in Durban to an Indian Tamil family, she navigated the oppressive legal structures of apartheid South Africa to become the first non-white woman to establish a law practice in Natal Province. Throughout that era, she routinely defended political dissidents, anti-apartheid activists, and trade union leaders, confronting systemic state repression directly from inside the courtroom.

Her legal work expanded to the international stage following the end of apartheid. As a judge on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), Pillay presided over landmark rulings that established sexual violence and rape as constituent acts of genocide under international criminal law.

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She later served as a judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and spent six years as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014, where she led global efforts to hold perpetrators accountable in high-stakes conflict zones.

More recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, continuing her career-long focus on international compliance and humanitarian protection.

In its citation, the Nobel Committee emphasised that sustainable global peace cannot exist without robust international institutions and enforceable legal standards — principles that Navi Pillay has consistently championed over more than five decades on the public stage.

Who were the contenders?

The full list of nominations submitted to the Norwegian Nobel Committee is kept secret for 50 years under official statutes. However, predictions by experts — including the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) — and tracking on international prediction markets highlighted several prominent individuals and organizations as potential contenders.

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Among the notable faces, Donald Trump was widely reported to be among the nominees on the consideration list. Several foreign leaders and political figures — including foreign officials from Israel, Pakistan, and Cambodia  — publicly said that they submitted Trump's name prior to the official deadline.

Trump himself also made public pitches regarding his candidacy.

Thousands of individuals worldwide have nominating rights. Being nominated simply means someone eligible submitted a candidate's name — it does not indicate vetting, shortlisting, or endorsement by the Nobel Committee itself.

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Published on: Oct 9, 2026 2:45 PM IST
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