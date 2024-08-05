Where is Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina? This tracker might be showing her exact location while she stays airborne

In an unprecedented turn of events, Bangladesh's political landscape was shaken as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was reported to have fled the country following a tumultuous period marked by violent protests and calls for her resignation. As the nation grapples with uncertainty, all eyes are on Flight Radar 24, which has become a crucial tool in tracking the movements of the Bangladeshi Army's Lockheed C-130J Hercules, believed to be carrying the ousted Prime Minister.

Currently flying over the Indian state of Bihar, the aircraft's flight path has sparked speculation that Sheikh Hasina may be headed to Delhi. With a speed of 302 knots and an altitude of 24,000 feet, the flight's trajectory has been closely monitored by international observers and concerned citizens alike.

The context behind Sheikh Hasina's flight from Bangladesh is a complex one, rooted in a wave of protests that erupted over the past month. The demonstrations, initially sparked by a controversial quota system for government jobs, quickly escalated into a broader call for political change. The death toll from the protests has surpassed 300, with nearly 100 people killed in the latest round of violence.

As the situation in Bangladesh spiraled out of control, Sheikh Hasina reportedly resigned from her post and fled the country by helicopter. Her departure from the Gana Bhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister, marked the end of her 15-year rule and the beginning of a new chapter for the nation.

The flight tracker's role in monitoring Sheikh Hasina's movements has added a layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama. As the aircraft continues its journey, the world watches with bated breath, wondering what the future holds for the exiled leader and the country she leaves behind.