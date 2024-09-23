Who is Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, the new DG of Pakistan's ISI?

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), effective from September 30, 2024. He replaces Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who has held the position since 2021. Malik's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Pakistan's intelligence apparatus, both domestically and internationally.

Lt Gen Malik is currently serving as the adjutant general at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, overseeing the administrative functions of the Pakistan Army. Before this, he commanded critical military units, including the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in the volatile region of Waziristan, both known for their strategic importance in Pakistan’s internal security.

Malik has also served as the chief instructor at Pakistan's National Defence University (NDU), one of the country’s most prestigious military training institutions, and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta. His diverse leadership roles in training and on the ground have cemented his reputation as a seasoned military officer.

Lt Gen Malik is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States, a key military education center, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom. His appointment was made by the prime minister, in consultation with the army chief, as per tradition. The role of the ISI chief is one of the most powerful within Pakistan’s military, given the agency’s broad influence over security and foreign policy.