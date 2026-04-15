'Xi will give me a big, fat, hug': Trump after opening Hormuz for China

Nearly a month before his planned visit to China, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that President Xi Jinping would give him "a big, fat, hug" when he visits Beijing. He said he was opening the Strait of Hormuz for China and the world.

Must Read: Hormuz to open finally! Trump says doing it for China and...

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"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran."

Trump said: "We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!"

The United States began a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, in a move aimed at curbing Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries.

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China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, criticised the blockade on Tuesday, calling it a "dangerous and irresponsible move".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the move would "only aggravate confrontation, escalate tension, undermine the already fragile ceasefire and further jeopardise safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

"It is a dangerous and irresponsible move. China believes that only a complete ceasefire can fundamentally create conditions for easing the situation," he said.

China also denied providing military assistance to Iran and warned it would respond if the United States imposed tariffs over allegations of aiding Tehran.

Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15, in what would be the first visit by a US president to the country in nearly a decade.

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White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: "President Trump looks forward to traveling to China to discuss many issues of shared importance between our two countries, including enhancing fair trade, improving economic cooperation, and ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States."

"This trip will build on the past year of constructive ‌dialogue," she added.