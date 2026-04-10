'You are not a mediator, you are the problem': Israel slams Khawaja Asif's 'evil' remarks

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, on Thursday sharply criticised Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, after the latter described Israel as “evil and a curse for humanity” and accused it of committing genocide in Lebanon.

Questioning Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator between the US and Iran, Leiter said such remarks echoed hostile rhetoric against Israel and undermined Islamabad’s claim of neutrality.

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“The Ayatollahs chanted ‘Death to Israel’ - and now a so-called ‘mediator’ is echoing the same language," Leiter wrote on social media, referring to the fact that Pakistan is mediating talks between the US and Iran.

“You are not a mediator Mr. Asif, you are the problem. Even if it is to your dismay, Israel is here to stay. That’s not for negotiation," added the Ambassador.

The Ayatollahs chanted “Death to Israel” - and now a so-called “mediator” is echoing the same language.



You are not a mediator Mr. Asif, you are the problem.



Even if it is to your dismay, Israel is here to stay. That’s not for negotiation. pic.twitter.com/po7MEBUh4Q — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) April 10, 2026

In a strong denunciation of “outrageous” remarks made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Israel has raised doubts about its country’s role as a “neutral arbiter”.

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“Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

“This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace,” the PMO said Thursday evening.

Pakistan leading peace talks between US and Iran

Pakistan has been credited with mediating a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and is preparing to host peace talks over the weekend.

However, Asif, in a social media post, called Israel “evil” and a “curse for humanity”, giving a call “to get rid of European Jews”.

Asif also claimed that as “peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon”.

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“Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon; bloodletting continues unabated,” Asif said.

“I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews [sic] burn in hell,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned Asif’s comments, saying, “These blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace.”

“Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction,” Sa’ar said.