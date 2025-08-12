‘You see where it is headed…’: IPR attorney says the US is taking over Balochistan

The US is taking over Balochistan, a region it had its eyes on since the 1980s, said IPR attorney and author Navroop Singh. He added that the US would want to keep India engaged in a land war as well as embroil China into it. His comments came after the US designated Pakistan-based Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

“You see where it is headed!! America is taking over Balochistan and they had eyes over it since the 1980s,” he said, adding that they would revive the TAPI Gas Pipeline as well. The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Gas Pipeline is a natural gas pipeline that’s being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited along with the Asian Development Bank.

He said CPEC – the China Pakistan Economic Corridor – is dead, and the attack on the Chinese engineers could have been orchestrated by the US, as well as the attack on Jaffar Express. “And I won't be surprised if Jaffar express attack was orchestrated by that 'friendly country' to incite Munir for the Pahalgam attack on India! They wanted to engage India in a land war and probably embroil China into it. Where the USA could then leverage it with New Delhi!” he said adding that that plan failed as India hit Pakistan’s airbases.

You see where it is headed !! America is taking over Balochistan and they had eyes over it since the 1980s. The TAPI Gas Pipeline will be revived. Remember Bush, Robin Raphel, Unocal & Rabbani Government overthrow by Taliban in mid 90s ! CPEC is dead & attacks on Chinese… https://t.co/OfhvgIGtmh — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) August 11, 2025

The US’ designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist organisation comes after it was previously designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2019 following several terrorist attacks. Since then, the group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks, including those by the Majeed Brigade, the State Department said in a statement.

The statement added that the State Department is now designating BLA and its alias, The Majeed Brigade, as an FTO and is adding The Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s existing SDGT designation.

The action reflects the Trump administration’s commitment to countering terrorism, the statement said. It added that terrorist designations are a critical tool in the fight against terrorism and help to curtail support for terrorist activities.

The department further stated that in 2024, BLA claimed responsibility for suicide attacks near Karachi airport and the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. In 2025, the group said it was behind the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar in March. The incident resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and security personnel, and over 300 passengers were taken hostage.