Are you a Gen Alpha? This country just banned you from ever buying cigarettes, vapes

The UK parliament has cleared a landmark bill that will ban anyone born after 2008 from ever legally buying tobacco, in a major step aimed at creating what ministers are calling a “smoke-free generation”, according to a report in the Guardian.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is expected to become a law next week after receiving royal assent. Under the legislation, it will be illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009 anywhere in the UK. The policy is intended to gradually phase out smoking and reduce long-term pressure on the National Health Service.

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According to the report, the bill completed its passage on Tuesday after the House of Lords approved amendments made by MPs in the House of Commons. It was first introduced on 5 November 2024.

Why the ban was introduced?

According to the Ministers, the law is designed to break cycles of addiction and reduce health inequalities linked to tobacco use.

Smoking currently leads to 400,000 hospital admissions and 64,000 deaths each year in England alone. It costs the NHS an estimated £3bn annually (approximately ₹38,040 crore) in treating smoking-related illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. The wider economic cost is estimated at between £21.3bn (approximately ₹2.70 lakh crore) and £27.6bn (approximately ₹3.50 lakh crore) a year, mainly due to lost productivity.

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“This is a historic moment for the nation’s health as the tobacco and vapes bill ends its journey through parliament,” said Wes Streeting, the health secretary. “Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm," he added.

The secretary also added that this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain.

Stronger restrictions on smoking in public spaces

The legislation also gives ministers powers to strengthen existing smoking bans in public places. The restrictions will now be extended to children’s playgrounds and outside schools and hospitals.

Rules on vapes and nicotine products tightened

The bill will also ban vapes and nicotine products from being branded, promoted and advertised to children, in an effort to prevent nicotine addiction among young people.

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However, vaping firms have warned the restrictions could have unintended consequences.

Mark Oates, founder of We Vape, said: “It is vital the government protects vape flavours, which remain the single most effective incentive for adult smokers to make the switch to a less harmful alternative.”