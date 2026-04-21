Australia visa fraud: Vaneet Kaur Chadha, who once told Indian visa applicants to "stay truthful and avoid future complications," has now been struck off as a migration agent in Australia for doing the opposite precisely.

Chadha, who worked at Sydney-based Royal Migration and Education Consultants, had her registration cancelled for five years following an investigation by the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA), according to The Noticer. The firm, which states on its website that it helps thousands of immigrants secure student and other visas every year and has been operating since 2007, is not accused of any wrongdoing.

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What OMARA found

Chadha was first registered as a migration agent in 2016. The investigation was triggered after OMARA reviewed visa applications she had submitted to the Department of Home Affairs and identified concerns about her conduct.

The findings were extensive. OMARA determined that Chadha had "failed to act in accordance with the law" by not declaring immigration assistance she provided to clients. She was also found to have provided false and misleading information and made false and misleading statements in support of applications, statements she knew to be untrue, to the Department of Home Affairs.

The authority further found she had engaged in false and misleading internet advertising, implied a relationship with Home Affairs that did not exist, failed to supervise her staff, and facilitated a member of her business to provide unlawful immigration assistance.

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The violations extended further still. OMARA found Chadha had failed in her duties relating to work performed by non-registered individuals, failed to "take all reasonable steps to maintain the reputation and integrity of the migration advice profession," and acted "in a way that was intended to defeat the purpose of migration law and acted in a way that was intended to evade a requirement of migration law."

OMARA's conclusion was unambiguous, Chadha was "not a person of integrity or is otherwise not a fit and proper person to give immigration assistance."

The irony in her own words

Videos on her former employer's social media accounts, which still display her Migration Agent Registration Number, show Chadha speaking in English and Indian languages to promote her migration services.

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In one clip from last year, she positioned herself as someone who understood the immigration journey from the inside. "With years of legal experience in migration matters, and being a migrant myself, I understand how overwhelming the migration journey could be," she said.

In another, she specifically warned Indian applicants about the consequences of document fraud. "AI can now detect fake documents," she cautioned. "Stay truthful and avoid future complications. Your integrity matters."