UK Election Results: Rishi Sunak loses UK polls? Labour Party leader Keir Starmer ahead, says 'people ready for change'

In anticipation of becoming the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, addressed the public on Friday, expressing his appreciation for the voters' support. Starmer emphasised the nation's readiness for transformative change and the departure from what he termed the "politics of performance."

This speech marked his first public statement following the release of an exit poll predicting a substantial victory for his party in the general election.

Aged 61, Starmer, delivering his victory speech after securing the seat from Holborn and St Pancras, assured the electorate that he would dedicate himself to serving every individual within his constituency regardless of their voting choice.

This declaration came in the wake of a significant shift in sentiment among Britons, culminating in a decisive denial of the Conservative government's 14-year tenure, leaving a sweeping triumph for the Labour Party.

Based on the exit poll results, which historically align closely with the final outcome, Labour was poised to secure approximately 410 seats, surpassing the 326-seat threshold by a considerable margin and establishing a commanding 170-seat majority.

In stark contrast, the Conservative Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, faced a substantial reduction in representation to a mere 131 seats.

As the election results are unfolding, these are the latest number of seats one by each party:

Labour: 272

Conservatives: 51

Lib Dems: 33

SNP: 4

Reform UK: 4

Green: 1

Other: 8

Starmer reiterated his commitment to advocating for the people, vowing to stand up for their interests and fight for their rights daily. He reiterated the prevailing sentiment of readiness for substantive change and a departure from the politics of mere showmanship.

In an elated demeanour upon his arrival at the counting site, Starmer engaged with supporters, taking selfies and interacting with activists. Emphasising the communal nature of democracy, he expressed gratitude to all involved in the electoral process, extending appreciation to his fellow candidates.

Starmer underscored the essence of democracy as thriving not solely in Westminster or Whitehall but resonating within local councils, community hubs, and in the hands of the voting populace.

Acknowledging the foundational role of his wife and family in providing unwavering support, Starmer reflected on the honour of being re-elected to represent Holborn and St Pancras, a district infused with personal significance as the backdrop to his family's experiences and milestones.

Securing victory with 18,884 votes, Starmer faced notable competition from the independent candidate Andrew Feinstein, known for his pro-Palestinian activism, who finished in second place. Despite a decreased majority compared to his 2019 win, shrinking from 22,766 to 11,572, Starmer's triumph reflected on a continued endorsement from his constituency.

