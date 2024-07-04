Voting begins in UK: An end to 14-year Conservative rule? Polls predict Starmer's win over Rishi Sunak

Millions of voters across the United Kingdom are participating in the most important general election today that has the potential to redefine the country's political landscape.

The latest polls suggest a resounding victory for the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, which could end the 14-year rule of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

In a final plea to voters, Sunak, the first Prime Minister of Indian descent in the UK, requested the electorate to prevent a potential "supermajority" for Labour, cautioning that it might result in increased taxes.

Labour will put up your taxes. Again and again and again.



1 hour to stop the Labour supermajority. pic.twitter.com/6zBkXY8Jh6 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 4, 2024

Starmer refuted the Conservative Party's warnings, labelling them as tactics of "voter suppression" aimed at dissuading people from casting their votes.

"If you seek change, your vote is crucial," emphasised Starmer, highlighting the importance of active participation in the democratic process.

Key insights into the 2024 UK general election:

On Thursday, voters are set to determine the outcome in 650 parliamentary constituencies spanning England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Polling stations are accessible from 7 AM to 10 PM, accommodating approximately 46 million eligible voters across around 40,000 locations. Notably, this election introduces a new requirement for voter identification.

Based on current polls, Keir Starmer appears poised to have the upper hand, with projections indicating a substantial victory for his centre-left Labour Party over Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party, also known as the Tories. Starmer has outlined a vision for a "new era of promise and prospects" and assured readiness for governance within his cabinet.

Sunak, who advanced the election sooner than expected, has recently adjusted his campaign approach. Ceasing the pursuit of securing a fifth consecutive triumph, he now concentrates on cautioning against an unopposed Labour supermajority.

"This is a common cause. We must thwart the Labour supermajority that will escalate your taxes," Sunak insisted through social media platforms, rallying his supporters to action.

The previous general election in 2019 witnessed Boris Johnson's Conservatives securing 365 seats, securing an 80-seat majority. Labour obtained 202 seats, the SNP 48, and the Liberal Democrats 11. Presently, the Tories confront discontent amongst voters following a turbulent period marked by internal discord and a succession of five prime ministers in eight years.

