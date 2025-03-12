'150% tariff on American alcohol': White House says India 'not helping', levies 100% tariff on agri goods

The White House has criticised India for imposing a 150% tariff on American alcohol, which it views as an obstacle to trade. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the issue while addressing the press, underscoring US President Donald Trump's commitment to reciprocity and fair trade practices. Canada, too, has been accused of "ripping off" the US with high tariffs, a practice described as "egregious" by the administration.

Related Articles

Leavitt pointed out that American cheese and butter face nearly a 300% tariff in Canada. She further announced a 100 per cent tariff on agricultural goods from India.

"Look at Canada since you brought it up: American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," she remarked. Japan's 700% tariff on US rice was also mentioned as an example of unfair trade practices.

Trump has expressed frustration with these global trade practices, stating, "This country has been ripped off from every nation in the world, every company in the world. We've been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we're going to do is get it back."

Tariffs have been imposed on Mexico, Canada, and China due to alleged border control issues, highlighting his administration's focus on protecting US interests.

Despite criticism, India has indicated a willingness to reduce tariffs. Trump claimed, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

The possibility of increased tariffs on Mexico and Canada is also on the horizon. Trump noted that tariffs could rise "as time goes by," emphasising the US's determination to reclaim economic losses attributed to unfair practices.

"For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States, and all we're doing is getting some of it back," he stated.