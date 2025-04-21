China has issued a stern warning against entering trade agreements with the United States that compromise its interests, promising to "firmly oppose" such pacts. This announcement comes as reports surface of the Trump administration urging allies to reduce trade with Beijing in return for tariff exemptions.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce emphasised, "China is firmly opposed to any party striking a deal at the expense of the Chinese side. If such a situation arises, China will never accept it and will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner."

The Ministry of Commerce accused the US of employing tariffs as a tool for "hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying," voicing concerns that short-term trade advantages could harm all parties involved. The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring nations seeking tariff relief to limit their economic engagement with China, a move seen as an attempt to "extract commitments from US trading partners to isolate China's economy."

China has called upon the international community to resist rising protectionism and cautions against reverting to a 'law of the jungle' in international trade. The ongoing trade dispute underscores the complexities of global economic relationships, with Beijing advocating for equitable consultations to resolve differences, while highlighting the dangers of appeasement in pursuit of temporary gain.

"Pursuing so-called 'exemptions' by harming others' interests, is akin to making a pact with the tiger for its skin-it will ultimately leave all parties empty-handed," the spokesperson said.

US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of new tariffs on Chinese imports has further escalated the trade confrontation. The US has imposed 245 per cent tariff on China. China, who imposed 125 per cent tariffs on the US, has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation, accusing the US of undermining the multilateral trading system. Despite these tensions, Trump affirmed ongoing communication with Beijing, stating, "Yeah, we're talking to China. I would say they have reached out a number of times."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on a regional tour, has advocated for solidarity among trade partners to oppose unilateral actions, asserting that "there are no winners in trade wars and tariff wars." The Chinese government is determined to safeguard its interests and strengthen ties with other nations amidst the escalating trade tensions, reinforcing its stance against any measures that undermine its economic standing.

