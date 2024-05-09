Another Indian student goes missing in US' Chicago, search efforts underway since a week

US authorities have reported that an Indian student has been missing in Chicago since May 2. Hailing from the Indian city of Hyderabad, 26-year-old postgraduation student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi's family has been trying to locate him since the last week.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago, along with the city's local police, have launched a search operation to locate Chintakindi, who is studying at the Concordia University in Wisconsin.

The incident adds on to several missing Indian student cases in the US. Even last month Mohammad Abdul, a student from Ohio went missing for almost a month and was ultimately found dead. Just a week before Abdul's death another Indian student Uma Satya Sai Gadde was found dead in Ohio.

Chintakindi's family inquired about his whereabouts and contacted his housemates. The roommates knew that he would be meeting someone (identity unknown) from Texas who was visiting him. Rupesh Chintakindi had last spoken with his father on May 2.

"He went to meet them, but we do not know who they are," his father said, The Times of India reported.

The father also added, "He said he was doing some work. Later on, I was unable to contact him, and he has been inactive since then."

As reported by TOI, the student' father had informed both the policy and the US Embassy. He had even written a letter to the Union Ministe of Tourism, Culture and development of the north eastern region of India, G Kishan Reddy to help finding his son.