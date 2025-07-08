'Better behave or...': After funding cuts warning for New York, Donald Trump's fresh threat to Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump has warned New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of major consequences if he "did not behave" after threatening funding cuts for NYC.

Speaking at the dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump accused the mayoral candidate of having anti-Jewish views and promoting far-left ideologies that, according to him, are not compatible with American values. He also referred to Mamdani as a "communist", moving away from his previous "socialist" image.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"He (Zohran Mamdani) is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people, and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now, but he won't make it. He better behave, otherwise he is going to have some big problems," Trump said during the dinner.

Trump's remarks came after Zohran's recent pledge to arrest Netanyahu if the latter visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

VIDEO | Washington DC: "He (Zohran Mamdani) is not a socialist, he is a communist and said some really bad things about Jewish people and he said some really bad things about a lot of people, and I think he is going through a little bit of honeymoon right now, but he won't make… pic.twitter.com/6m3wMxCWYM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2025

When asked about the pledge, Netanyahu said: "I'm not concerned about that." After Netanyahu's response, Trump said: "I'll get him out."

Advertisement

Following this, Netanyahu commented: "There's enough craziness in the world, but I guess it never ends." He added: "This is appalling, and it's silly in many ways because it's just not serious."

This, however, is not the first time that Donald Trump has issued a statement against the 33-year-old Democratic mayoral candidate. Previously, Trump warned Mamdani of funding cuts for New York if he were elected as the mayor in the November polls.

“Let's say this, if he does get in, I'm going to be President and he's going to have to do the right thing or they're not getting any money,” Trump said in an interview with FOX News.

Moreover, the POTUS questioned Mamdani's citizenship and said he would be looking into the allegations of the latter being in the US "illegally".

Advertisement

'A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally… We’re going to look at everything. And ideally, he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist, but right now, he’s a communist."

Zohran Mamdani won the democratic primary race for New York City mayor on July 1. He will now face the current mayor Eric Adams in the upcoming mayoral polls in November.