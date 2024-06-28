'Biden's brain was glitching': Netizens react hilariously to US President's gaffes during first presidential debate against Trump

During the highly anticipated first Presidential debate, US President Joe Biden's performance drew widespread attention not only for the political exchanges but also for moments that sparked a flurry of humorous reactions on social media. Netizens took to social media in droves, with many playfully noting instances where Biden's remarks seemed to falter, jokingly describing them as "glitches."

Donald Trump asserted dominance in the debate with clear and concise points, contrasting sharply with Joe Biden's evident struggle to articulate his thoughts and form coherent sentences.

Netizens and specially MAGA supporters unleashed a train of hilarious responses on the internet, invoking a meme fest. These responses added a comedic twist to an otherwise intense and closely watched debate, reflecting the lively and sometimes irreverent nature of online political discourse.

One person said, "Biden glitching out 6 mins into the gig."

Biden Glitching already...

the look on Trump's face 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/q3Rmn259CC — C3PMeme (@C3PMeme) June 28, 2024

Another internet user shared a moment from the debate and said, "This presidential debate is just Joe Biden glitching like he skipped a critical software update."

This presidential debate is just Joe Biden glitching like he skipped a critical software update pic.twitter.com/TmvJpr4s2L — Mac Mane 🐉 (@DirtyKarolina) June 28, 2024

I can’t believe Joe Biden is actually BOASTING about his Afghanistan withdrawal. 13 servicemembers were kiIIed during his disastrous withdrawal!



REMEMBER THEIR NAMES!



Johanny Rosario Pichardo

Nicole L. Gee

Darin T. Hoover

Hunter Lopez

Daegan W. Page

Humberto A. Sanchez

David L.… pic.twitter.com/uQPHRrghPv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2024

Trump’s reaction to Biden’s brain freeze is epic 😂 pic.twitter.com/AT4Lhb7iHr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2024

Trump just MOGGED Biden with his gangster entrance walk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eoeXx4WMiy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2024

One X user shared a moment from the debate and said, "This is the moment Joe Biden lost the Presidency."

This is the moment Joe Biden lost the Presidency



It was beyond a car crash. It was cruel to even put him out there. In the name of God, end this charade now



pic.twitter.com/T9YeCneUtZ — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) June 28, 2024

BREAKING: Following the debate, the betting market shows Trump is now at a HISTORIC 67% while Joe Biden has lost 12%. No one believes Joe Biden has a shot which will make rigging the election IMPOSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/I9UiFvDwZC — George (@BehizyTweets) June 28, 2024

Mat Walsh, a prominent voice on X said, "it's actually really scary thinking about how this guy (Joe Biden) will be in charge will be in charge of the most powerful country on Earth."

I put together a compilation of all of Joe Biden’s most embarrassing moments during the CNN presidential debate ⚠️



🚨 SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW IMMEDIATELY 🚨



It’s actually really scary thinking about how this guy will be in charge of the most powerful country on earth… pic.twitter.com/sXEy0KSj2n — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 28, 2024

Biden's performance unsettled some Democrats, with one House Democrat remarking, "I've never seen such a reaction." Yet, the source (according to ABC news) cautioned that it's unclear how forcefully they will advocate for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 ticket.