'Biden's brain was glitching': Netizens react hilariously to US President's gaffes during first presidential debate against Trump

During the highly anticipated first Presidential debate, US President Joe Biden's performance drew widespread attention not only for the political exchanges but also for moments that sparked a flurry of humorous reactions on social media. Netizens took to social media in droves, with many playfully noting instances where Biden's remarks seemed to falter, jokingly describing them as "glitches."
Donald Trump asserted dominance in the debate with clear and concise points, contrasting sharply with Joe Biden's evident struggle to articulate his thoughts and form coherent sentences.
Netizens and specially MAGA supporters unleashed a train of hilarious responses on the internet, invoking a meme fest. These responses added a comedic twist to an otherwise intense and closely watched debate, reflecting the lively and sometimes irreverent nature of online political discourse.
One person said, "Biden glitching out 6 mins into the gig."
Another internet user shared a moment from the debate and said, "This presidential debate is just Joe Biden glitching like he skipped a critical software update."
One X user shared a moment from the debate and said, "This is the moment Joe Biden lost the Presidency."
Mat Walsh, a prominent voice on X said, "it's actually really scary thinking about how this guy (Joe Biden) will be in charge will be in charge of the most powerful country on Earth."
Biden's performance unsettled some Democrats, with one House Democrat remarking, "I've never seen such a reaction." Yet, the source (according to ABC news) cautioned that it's unclear how forcefully they will advocate for Biden to withdraw from the 2024 ticket.
