Biden’s gaffes: Mistakes Zelensky for Putin, Kamala Harris for Donald Trump; Trump mocks “Great Job Joe”

US President Joe Biden caused astonishment when he confused his Vice-President, Kamala Harris, for his rival Donald Trump while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of a crucial NATO meet on July 11. The US President also introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech.

The back-to-back gaffes created immediate online ridicule for Biden with fresh questions being raised about his age and clarity, which are threatening to scuttle his presidential campaign.

Biden suffered the slip of tongue while flanked by Nato leaders during a signing ceremony along with Zelensky on the final day of the Nato summit in Washington. Concluding his opening remarks, Biden introduced Zelensky as: “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin!”

The remark immediately caught attention of the gathering with a few world leaders expressing shock.

Realising his mistake, Biden caught himself and said: “President Putin! We’re going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on beating Putin. We’ve got to worry about it.”

President Biden also mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” in the opening question of his highly-anticipated solo press conference in Washington.

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president (if) I think she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden said, confusing his second-in-command with his November election opponent, former President Donald Trump.

As the fumbles sparked criticism from the Opposition party and other people, Joe Biden reacted to the growing calls demanding him to step aside. In a social media post, Joe Biden wrote, “By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

Biden’s contender, Donald Trump immediately took note of the slip ups and mocked his rival in a social media post.

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president... Great job, Joe!” Trump said on his Truth Social site.

Netizens were quick to react to Biden gaffes. A user wrote, “The president refused to step down as he slurred his way through the press conference, however, he did exceed expectations. Biden truly feels like he has done a phenomenal job as president, meaning forcing him to step down will be difficult.”

Another user added, “And then immediately corrected himself. I get that doesn’t make the headline.” A third remarked, “It seems everyone is out to get Biden at this stage, why is this even a breaking news! I guess it’s high time for Biden to step down as it’s looking like the odds are against him regarding the forthcoming US elections.”

Another user wrote, “You couldn’t make this up if you wanted to. Right before his “big boy” press conference nonetheless.” A seventh user wrote, “I’m laughing my arse off.”

Biden tried to minimise the significance of his verbal slip-ups, highlighting the commendations from world leaders who deemed the NATO conference a success.

Republicans quickly capitalised on the mistakes, sharing video clips of the gaffes on social media.

The White House issued a letter recently from the President’s personal doctor, Kevin O'Connor, following a lacklustre performance at the June debate which came in response to accusations that he has Parkinson’s disease.

Recently, New York-based neurologist Dr Tom Pitts, who specialises in treating Parkinson’s disease, has claimed that Joe Biden exhibits “classic features of neurodegeneration.” Pitts assessed the president based on his public appearances.

(With inputs from agencies)