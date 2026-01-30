‘Big pile of bad weather’: Trump asks Putin to not attack Ukraine for a week due to the extraordinary cold conditions

US President Donald Trump said he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attack Ukraine for a week due to the extreme cold. This comes after Russia, Ukraine and even the US are facing some of the harshest weather conditions with heavy snowfall and extreme cold.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said, “Because of the extreme cold, I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine for a week. It's not just cold, it's extraordinary, record-setting cold, over there too...It’s a big pile of bad weather.”

“They said they have never experienced cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week. He agreed to do that. It was very nice. A lot of people said do not waste a call because you are not going to get that, but he agreed, and we are very happy that they did it. Because on top of everything else, what they don’t need is missiles coming into their towns and cities. Ukraine almost didn’t believe it but they were very happy about it,” he said.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "Because of the extreme cold, I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine for a week. It's not just cold, it's extraordinary record-setting cold over there too... He agreed to do that. It was very… pic.twitter.com/mdvsYVDrSi — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

According to Moscow State University meteorologists, Russia’s capital has seen the largest snowfall in more than 200 years this month. Daily life came to a slowdown as residents struggled to make their way through heavy piles of snow. The snowfall, the observatory said, was caused by ‘deep and extensive cyclones with sharp atmospheric fronts passing over the Moscow region’.

Earlier this month, Russia's far east Kamchatka region declared an emergency due to the massive snowstorm that covered everything on its way with a thick sheet of snow that paralysed the city. Images online showed piles of snow reaching up to the second storey of buildings. People were seen digging their way out, and cars were buried deep under the snow.

The call for pause comes as Russia pounded critical infrastructure of Ukraine, which is also facing a harsh winter, leaving many without heat in one of the harshest winters. Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s electricity network left people without heating, light and running water. Meanwhile, the harsh winter is only expected to get worse. Severe frost is expected to hit Ukraine early February, and temperatures are likely to drop to minus 30 degrees.