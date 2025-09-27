Canada plans pitch to skilled workers hit by Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country will soon announce some proposals to take in foreign workers for whom the American dream is now too costly because of the $100,000 H‑1B visa fee.

“Not as many H1B visa holders will get visas in the US. These people are skilled, and this is an opportunity for Canada... We will soon bring a proposal on this,” Carney said, adding that these people are enterprising and willing to move for work.

In a sweeping revamp of the employment‑based visa regime, the Trump administration on September 19 issued a proclamation imposing a one‑time $100,000 supplemental fee on any new H‑1B visa petition filed after 12:01 am Eastern Time on September 21, 2025. The rule does not apply to already issued H‑1B visas or to renewal petitions.

Under the proclamation, entry or approval of H‑1B workers outside the US will be restricted unless the employing company pays the $100,000 supplemental charge. However, the proclamation allows discretionary exemptions: the Secretary of Homeland Security may waive the fee for individual workers, companies, or entire industries if hiring is deemed in the “national interest” and not a threat to US welfare.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirms in its FAQ that the $100,000 charge is strictly for new petitions submitted after the effective time and “does not change any payments or fees required… in connection with any H‑1B renewals.” It also states that existing visa holders may travel in and out of the US without triggering the new fee.

Legal analysts warn the rule could have a “chilling effect” on mobility for skilled workers: many H‑1B holders are being advised to avoid travel until further clarity emerges, since a petition filed while abroad could trigger the $100,000 requirement.

Implementation logistics remain uncertain: agencies differ in interpretations whether the fee only applies to foreign‑based petitions or all new ones, how to collect and verify payment, and how to treat partially filed petitions.

The administration justifies the move by citing misuse of the H‑1B program — arguing that many employers use it to replace domestic workers and suppress wages. Critics counter that this sweeping fee increase will hamper US competitiveness in tech, research, health care, and innovation, as many sectors rely heavily on foreign talent.

For India, which provides over 70% of H‑1B recipients, the policy raises deep concerns. New Delhi has warned of “humanitarian consequences” from disruption to families and career paths.