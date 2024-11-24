Claire Grimes Boucher, mother to Elon Musk’s 3 kids, says: 'He’s turned into someone I don't know'

Claire "Grimes" Boucher is pulling back the curtain on her tumultuous relationship with Elon Musk. In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), the Canadian artist and mother of three of Musk's children shared how her experience with the billionaire has deeply impacted her life and art.

Among the revelations, Boucher wrote that her upcoming project is shaped by "detaching from the love of my life as he becomes unrecognizable to me." The post appears to reference Musk’s controversial behavior, including his public disowning of his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson and his increasing political alignment with right-wing causes.

Earlier this year, Boucher expressed pride in Wilson, describing her as "endlessly proud" of the 20-year-old—a stark contrast to Musk's reported estrangement.

Grimes hinted at the emotional toll of their relationship, stating that she’s had access to only a "fraction" of Musk’s vast resources and influence. She cryptically added that much of her experience over recent years "should remain behind closed doors," fueling speculation about the challenges she’s faced.

Despite reports suggesting that the pair might be house-hunting in Los Angeles, Grimes shared that during a legal battle with Musk, she was separated from one of their children for five months—an ordeal that has shaped her perspective and possibly her decisions regarding Musk’s plans for a shared family compound.

For Grimes, the personal upheaval has become fuel for her creative process. While she acknowledges the emotional pain, she said the experience has helped her create some of her most powerful work yet.

"It might be upsetting and provocative to many," she wrote. "But it’s real, and the people who will feel me will feel me."

Grimes remains steadfast in channeling her struggles into art, ensuring that her story, as turbulent as it may be, is one she controls.