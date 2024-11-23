'Jeff Bezos was telling everyone...': Elon Musk claims Amazon boss urged friends to dump Tesla, SpaceX stocks over Trump losing

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have added another chapter to their high-profile rivalry after Musk accused the Amazon founder of advising friends to dump Tesla and SpaceX stock during the last presidential election.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made the explosive claim in a post on X, writing: “Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock.”

Bezos wasted no time firing back, responding, “Nope. 100% not true.” Musk replied with a seemingly sarcastic, “Well, then, I stand corrected,” punctuated with a laughing emoji.

The stakes for Musk during the election were monumental. Tesla’s stock soared by 40% in the week following Trump’s victory, and Musk’s businesses appeared to secure favorable backing.

Musk had contributed millions to Trump’s campaign and has since gained the former president’s vocal support for Tesla and SpaceX. Trump even attended a SpaceX launch in Texas this week, signaling a strengthening alliance.

Musk admitted that his companies were in jeopardy had Trump lost. “I would have been f–ked,” he said after the election, as Tesla’s market value surged by 53% in the month following the Republican candidate’s win.

Bezos, meanwhile, has remained cautious in his public stance, neither endorsing Trump nor his opponent, Vice President Harris. His Washington Post notably refrained from making any presidential endorsements, with Bezos defending the decision: “What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. Ending them is the right call.”

This feud is just the latest in a long-running rivalry between Musk and Bezos, which extends beyond politics into the realm of space exploration. Bezos’s Blue Origin and Musk’s SpaceX have competed fiercely, with Musk often taking jabs at Bezos, saying he “can’t sue his way to the moon.”

In 2022, Amazon’s Project Kuiper—Bezos’s $10 billion satellite internet project—excluded SpaceX from its launch contracts, fueling speculation that personal animosity influenced business decisions. Musk countered by accusing Bezos of prioritizing rivalry over practicality.