'India counted 640 million votes in 1 day...': Elon Musk roasts election delay in California

Billionaire Elon Musk has called out the United States’ sluggish vote-counting process, using California’s delayed election results as a stark contrast to India’s efficiency. Musk highlighted the disparity on X: "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes," he wrote, adding a facepalm emoji to drive his point home.

The Tesla CEO’s remarks come as California continues to process ballots more than two weeks after the presidential election. By comparison, India, with its vast and diverse electorate, managed to tally hundreds of millions of votes in a single day during its last general election.

Musk’s criticism follows widespread frustrations over delays in the U.S. electoral process, particularly in states like California, which boasts over 22 million registered voters—the largest in the country.

California is still counting votes 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ai8JmWxas6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2024

Musk’s commentary coincided with Donald Trump’s re-election victory, securing 295 electoral votes against Kamala Harris’s 226. While Trump has moved swiftly to finalize his national security and foreign policy team, California remains entrenched in its laborious counting process.

California’s vote tallying is bound by rigorous laws designed to ensure accuracy and fairness. Election night results primarily reflect in-person ballots, early voting, and vote-by-mail ballots received before election day.

However, state law gives county officials up to 30 days to finalize results. This period, known as the canvass, includes processing provisional ballots, verifying signatures, and conducting audits to confirm the accuracy of automated counts.

Defenders of the system argue that the extended timeline ensures every valid vote is counted. Ballots postmarked by election day but received within seven days are included, and voters are allowed to fix signature discrepancies until two days before counties certify results.

Musk’s criticism reflects broader debates about election efficiency in the U.S. While California’s meticulous process prioritizes accuracy,