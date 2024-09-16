'Dad is running out of lives': Donald Trump's son makes poignant appeal to save father's life after second assassination attempt

Family members and political figures from across the ideological divide expressed shock and concern following an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida.

The incident occurred when Secret Service agents, on high alert, spotted a man armed with what appeared to be an AK-47-style rifle, concealed in the bushes just a few hundred yards from Trump, who was on the course. Agents opened fire, forcing the man to flee. A suspect was later apprehended, and authorities recovered a weapon, a scope, and a GoPro camera, raising questions about the suspect’s intent.

This incident comes only two months after Trump was lightly injured in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, sparking fears of civil unrest as the contentious U.S. election approaches. Political figures across the board reacted swiftly to the news of this second potential attack.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the situation, with the White House releasing a statement: “They are relieved to know that he is safe and will be kept regularly updated by their team.” Harris herself took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her relief, stating, “Violence has no place in America, and I’m glad former President Trump is safe.”

Trump’s family voiced their distress, with his son Eric Trump telling Fox News host Sean Hannity, “My father is running out of lives here. How many more rifles are going to come within assassination distance of him?”

In a message directly to his supporters, Trump sought to reassure his base. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors spiral out of control, I wanted to tell you this: I AM SAFE AND WELL,” he wrote in an email. He followed up with his characteristic defiance, adding, “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!”

Supporters like South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham quickly rallied behind Trump. Graham, a close ally of the former president, posted on X: “I just spoke to him, and he’s in good spirits. He’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever known.”

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect “believed to be connected to the shooting incident” at Trump International Golf Club had been apprehended. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect appeared “calm” upon arrest after fleeing the scene.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, also expressed relief, stating, “I’m glad President Trump is safe. We still don’t know the full story, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight.”

The Secret Service, in conjunction with local law enforcement, is now investigating the attempted shooting. The Secret Service’s chief of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed via X that the former president was unharmed and that further details would be forthcoming.

This incident comes just over two months after a separate assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman opened fire, killing one attendee before being shot by law enforcement. Trump was grazed by a bullet in that incident, and a now-iconic image of him raising a fist in defiance while bloodied has since gone viral among his supporters.

An internal investigation by the Secret Service later revealed several critical communication failures leading up to the Pennsylvania shooting, including a failure to secure the rooftop from which the gunman fired. This latest close call has reignited debate over security protocols surrounding high-profile political figures as election tensions continue to escalate.