'No one even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala': Elon Musk’s shocking take on 2nd assassination attempt​ on Trump

Elon Musk has raised eyebrows with his reaction to a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former US president and current Republican nominee for the 2024 elections. Following reports of gunshots fired near Trump’s property in Florida, Musk took to his platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his surprise at the lack of similar incidents targeting political figures Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Related Articles

On 15 September 2024, shots were fired near Trump’s Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, marking the second assassination attempt in two months. The US Secret Service responded swiftly, with agents reportedly opening fire after spotting an armed individual near the golf course. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene. Fortunately, Trump was unharmed in the incident.

This follows a prior attempt in July 2024, when shots were fired at an election rally, heightening concerns about political violence as the 2024 US elections draw near.

And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala 🤔 https://t.co/ANQJj4hNgW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

Musk questions the lack of attacks on Harris, Biden

Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, questioned why similar attacks haven’t been directed at Biden or Harris, who are also key political figures in the current election cycle. “No one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote on X, igniting debate online about the escalating political tensions in the US. His comments come at a time when political violence has become an increasingly prominent issue, and Musk’s remarks have been met with a mixture of concern and criticism.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee for the 2024 election, also addressed the situation, condemning the violence. “Violence has no place in America,” she posted on X, expressing relief that Trump was unharmed after the shooting near his property.

President Joe Biden, who stepped back from the 2024 race after a difficult debate with Trump, echoed similar sentiments. On X, he commended the work of federal law enforcement and the Secret Service for ensuring Trump’s safety, and called for continued vigilance against political violence. “There is no place for political violence or any violence ever in our country,” Biden wrote.

In response to the shooting, Trump reassured his supporters in a fundraising email, stating, “I AM SAFE AND WELL!” He emphasised that incidents like these would not deter him from his presidential run. “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” Trump declared, rallying his base ahead of the November elections.