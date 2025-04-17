Donald Trump asks IRS to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status: Report

In the wake of the crackdown on Ivy League institutions that the Trump administration views as “woke”, the Internal Revenue Service has been asked to revoke Harvard University’s tax-exempt status. This comes after the Trump administration revoked the university’s $2.3 billion funding as it defied the government’s demands for broad control over the institution’s operations.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the IRS’ top attorney has been asked to revoke the tax-exempt status, which is made available to charitable, religious and educational organisations and social welfare groups, provided these organisations adhere to tax laws that prohibit them from engaging in political activity. Harvard has been questioned over its handling of antisemitism and diversity practices.

The report added that IRS’ acting chief counsel, Andrew De Mello, received the request on Wednesday from officials in the Treasury Department. It said that the authority to change tax-exempt statuses rests only with the IRS. The President cannot urge the agency to exercise its powers against taxpayers, it said.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Harvard University that it may lose its ability to enroll foreign students if it fails to comply with demands from the Trump administration. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem requested records on alleged illegal activities by Harvard's foreign student visa holders by April 30. Noem stated that failure to verify compliance could result in the loss of privilege to enroll foreign students.

Trump administration has taken action against universities that have seen pro-Palestinian protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza. The administration views these protests as a threat to foreign policy, alleging antisemitism and support for Hamas, while protesters argue they are advocating for Palestinian rights.

The Trump administration is also reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants to Harvard and has proposed restrictions, including a mask ban and removal of diversity programs, for continued funding. Harvard rejected demands that would cede control to the government, leading to the freezing of $2.3 billion in funding.

Similar funding freezes or cancellations have affected other universities like Columbia, Princeton, and Northwestern.