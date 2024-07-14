'Felt the bullet ripping through the skin': Donald Trump escapes 'assassination’ attempt at rally, Biden says ‘no place for violence’

A shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former President and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

A shooter is dead, and an attendee was killed, while two attendees are critically injured from the shooting incident. Trump’s campaign said he is “fine” after being whisked off the stage and is being checked out at a local medical facility.

Las imágenes que le están dando la vuelta al mundo. El momento en el que Donald Trump interrumpe su discurso y se lleva la mano al lado derecho del rostro luego de que se oyeran unos sonidos. Segundos después, bajo el resguardo del Servicio Secreto, se le observa con el puño en… pic.twitter.com/ibB9nFBFYv — Patricia Janiot (@patriciajaniot) July 13, 2024

Former President Donald Trump was addressing a gathering in Butler, Pennsylvania, when the shooting took place.

A few minutes later, Trump showed a chart that showed a spike in illegal border crossings under President Joe Biden when the shots rang out. The former US President was seen clutching his ear and dropping to the ground as Secret Service agents covered him.

Trump stood up with blood on the side of his face and appeared to be saying “fight, fight” while pumping his fist.

In a post on social media, Donald Trump said he was hit by a “bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear” when a gunman opened fire in his rally. “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, noting that the suspected shooter is dead.

“I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” the former US President wrote.

US President Joe Biden condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor. "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick," Biden said, adding that he has been thoroughly briefed on the matter and planned to talk to Trump. "Everybody must condemn it." He talked to Trump over the phone.

All political leaders in the US, including former Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, in the US have praised the fast action of the Secret Service and expressed gratitude that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee appears to be OK.

“Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process,” former president Bill Clinton said on X. “Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe and grateful for the swift action of the US Secret Service,” he wrote.

In a statement published by the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Bush said: “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

The Carter Center, the post-White House center established by former President Jimmy Carter, issued a statement saying it “condemns the violence that took place.”

Billionaire Elon Musk and the National Rifle Association also condemned the shooting incident.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said he spoke to his father on the phone and “he is in great spirits.” “He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him,” Trump Jr said in a statement.

Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka has thanked people “for their love and prayers for her father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania.” In a post on X, she said “grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country.” She ended the post saying, “I love you Dad, today and always.”

World leaders condemn shooting incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "strongly condemned the incident" and said "violence has no place in politics and democracies".

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people."

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said: “We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time.”

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, in a post X said he was “sickened” by the shooting. “It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident “concerning and confronting”. “There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” Albanese wrote in a post on X.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro repudiated the attack and wished Trump a speedy recovery”. “We have been adversaries, but I wish President Trump health and long life, and I repudiate that attack.”

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”