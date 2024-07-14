scorecardresearch
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk react to shooting at Trump rally

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk react to shooting at Trump rally

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed their shock and condemned the act of violence against the US presidential candidate Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Donald Trump and Elon Musk

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service confirmed that the gunman and at least one audience member are dead, with two other attendees critically injured. Trump was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear and was quickly rushed off the stage.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his shock and condemned the violence in a tweet saying:
"I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it."

Apple CEO Tim Cook also shared his thoughts and prayers for Trump's recovery, condemning the violence in his tweet:
"I pray for President Trump’s rapid recovery. My thoughts are with him, the other victims, and the Trump family. I strongly condemn this violence."

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter with multiple reactions. In his tweets, he offered support for Trump and also criticised the Secret Service for letting such an incident happen:
He said, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." In another tweet he compared Trump with former US President Theodore , “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."

Elon Musk was also quick to criticise the security detail of the Donald Trump saying, “Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign." He futher demanded actions against the head of the secret service. detail saying, “The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign."

US President Joe Biden's response

President Joe Biden, who spoke with Trump after the shooting, condemned the violence and expressed his relief that Trump is safe. In a tweet he said, “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

Donald Trump’s response

Donald Trump shared a post on his own social media platform Truth Social thanking the Secret Service and Law Enforcement. He also offered condolences to the family of the person who was killed at the rally. He further said, “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
 

Published on: Jul 14, 2024, 8:54 AM IST
