Watch: How Secret Service snipers brought down the suspected shooter who fired at Donald Trump

In a dramatic turn of events, former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a campaign rally today. As Trump addressed a fervent crowd, shots rang out from an elevated position outside the venue, targeting the stage.

Chaos ensued, captured in a gripping video showing Secret Service snipers and officials springing into action.

Related Articles

The rally, meant to galvanize support, quickly transformed into a scene of urgent response.

Secret Service agents, reacting to the gunfire, rushed onto the podium, forming a protective barrier around Trump before swiftly escorting him off the stage.

Two armed officials aimed at the source of the threat, neutralizing the shooter, whose identity and motive remain unclear.

The incident occurred moments after Trump took the stage for his final campaign rally. The 78-year-old former president grimaced, clutching his right ear as blood became visible. Despite the immediate danger, Trump turned back to the crowd, defiantly raising his fist, an image poised to become iconic.

Footage showing the Reaction of the U.S. Secret Service Counter-Sniper Team who Eliminated the Shooter, the Moment that Shots rang out at the Trump Campaign Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/1ni7L1Makp — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 14, 2024

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump later posted on Truth Social. He recounted the harrowing moment, describing the sound of the bullet and the searing pain as it tore through his skin.

The gunman, positioned on an elevated structure about 200 to 300 feet from the rally, was armed with an AR-style rifle. Law enforcement sources confirmed that a Secret Service counter-assault team member shot and killed the suspect. The shooter fired multiple shots around 6:15 p.m. local time, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from Trump's security detail.

Video footage revealed Trump initially touching his ear and crouching as the shots were fired. Blood was visible on his face as he stood and held his fist high, a gesture of resilience before being rushed to his motorcade. The Secret Service later confirmed Trump's safety, though it remains uncertain if he was struck by a bullet or debris.

Authorities, including the FBI, Secret Service, and local agencies, are investigating the incident as an attempted assassination. Rally attendee Ben Macer recounted seeing the suspect moving across rooftops, adding to the chilling narrative of the day's events.

In the aftermath, Trump's defiance and the swift action of his security team have dominated headlines, underscoring the heightened tensions and dangers surrounding the high-stakes political arena.