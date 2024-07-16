Donald Trump's first public appearance with bandaged ear since assassination attempt, receives thunderous applause

After a deadly attack on July 14, US presidential hopeful Donald Trump received a grand welcome at Milwaukee's Republican National Convention on Monday. This comes as his first public appearance after he was almost shot in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump was seen with a white bandage on his right ear when he waved at the group, who gave him a standing ovation and loud cheers.

Trump, who is 78 years old, had not addressed the conference before it broke out in loud cheers: "USA! USA!" Rather, he stood in the cordial welcome with Senator J.D. Vance, his just declared running partner.

In a post on his Truth Social network on Monday, Trump stated, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

J.D. Vance, 39, gained national recognition with his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which delves into the socioeconomic struggles of Appalachian communities. Elected to the Senate in 2022, Vance has supported Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, particularly on trade, foreign policy, and immigration. Despite his relatively recent entry into national politics, Vance's loyalty to Trump and his active presence in conservative media have made him a prominent figure.

Following his scan of the more than 2,400 delegates in the tightly packed convention floor, Trump sat down next to Vance in a VIP box alongside House Republican Byron Donalds and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Appearing in a blue suit with his signature red tie, Trump grinned and cheered as dignitaries, attendees and others addressed the convention, expressing gratitude to their party leader or praising his escape from a potential assassination attempt.

Trump shall formally accept his party's candidacy on Thursday to run against President Joe Biden in the election scheduled for November 5.