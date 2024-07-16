Who is Senator J.D. Vance, Donald Trump's pick for Vice President: All about him

On Monday, former President Donald Trump named Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate, marking a significant shift in their political relationship. Once a critic of Trump, Vance has become one of his staunchest allies. This decision also makes Vance the first millennial to join a major-party ticket, highlighting concerns about the advanced age of America’s political leaders.

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump stated, “After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio.”

Vance’s Rise to Prominence:

J.D. Vance, 39, gained national recognition with his 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which delves into the socioeconomic struggles of Appalachian communities. Elected to the Senate in 2022, Vance has been a vocal supporter of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, particularly on trade, foreign policy, and immigration. Despite his relatively recent entry into national politics, Vance's loyalty to Trump and his active presence in conservative media have made him a prominent figure.

Recent Challenges:

Vance’s selection comes at a turbulent time for the Trump campaign, following an assassination attempt on Trump at a rally on Saturday. This incident has intensified discussions about political rhetoric and the responsibilities of those in high office. Vance faced criticism for suggesting that President Joe Biden was to blame for the violence, though law enforcement has not confirmed a motive for the shooting.

Political Stances and Controversies:

Vance’s transformation from a Trump critic to a loyal defender is notable. Initially calling Trump “a total fraud” and “America’s Hitler,” Vance has since praised Trump’s presidency and actively supports him. This shift was pivotal during Vance's 2022 Senate campaign, where Trump's endorsement helped secure his victory in a competitive Republican primary.

Vance has been critical of the criminal prosecutions and civil verdicts against Trump and continues to question the 2020 election results. He has expressed that, if he had been vice president on January 6, 2021, he would have encouraged states to submit multiple slates of electors, a stance contrary to the findings of numerous judges, election officials, and Trump’s own attorney general, who found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Personal and Professional Background:

Vance’s memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” explored his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, and the eastern Kentucky hills. The book's portrayal of the challenges faced by working-class Americans resonated widely and was adapted into a film by Ron Howard in 2020. Despite facing some criticism for oversimplifying rural life and overlooking racism’s role in modern politics, the memoir significantly raised Vance's profile.

His career trajectory includes service in the Marine Corps, an education at Ohio State University and Yale Law School, and work at a Silicon Valley investment firm. Vance also founded Our Ohio Renewal, a nonprofit aimed at addressing opioid addiction, though it faced criticism and was eventually shuttered.

Senate Work and Bipartisan Efforts:

As a senator, Vance has demonstrated a willingness to collaborate across party lines. He has partnered with Ohio’s senior senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, on several initiatives, including securing funding for a $20 billion Intel chip facility and introducing rail safety legislation following a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.