Kamala Harris prepared to debate Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris is ready to face off against Ohio Senator and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance in a CBS News debate. Besides this, Harris also congratulated Vance on being selected as Trump's running mate, The New York Times reported citing two Biden campaign aides with knowledge of the matter.

Biden campaign on CBS News debate

"Vice President Harris is prepared to debate JD Vance," NYT quoted TJ Ducklo, a Biden campaign spokesperson, as saying. A Biden campaign official also said that vice president Harris left Vance a voicemail message, expressing "her hope that the two can meet in the vice presidential debate proposed by CBS News."

Moreover, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also a former colleague of Kamala Harris, said on Monday that she believes that the current V-P can take on Vance. Warren further mentioned Harris was "strong, she knows what she's talking about, and she doesn't give an inch."

Trump picks Vance as his running mate

In a massive shift in their political relationship, Donald Trump on Monday named JD Vance as his running mate. Vance, who was once a fierce critic of Trump, has become one of his staunchest allies.

As a Senator, Vance partnered with Ohio's senior senator Democrat Sherrod Brown on several initiatives, including securing funds for a $20 billion Intel chip facility and introducing rail safety legislation after a derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Harris on Trump's running mate

Kamala Harris hasn't said much about Vance in public before the official announcement by Trump. She, however said in an interview with Politico last month that Trump wanted "an enabler" for his running mate.

Taking a jab at her predecessor Mike Pence, Harris said that Donald Trump does not want a governing partner. She said: "The litmus test is, are they going to be absolutely loyal to Trump over country or their oath of office, or, frankly, the American people?”