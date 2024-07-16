Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance, Indian-origin wife of JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice President pick

On Monday, former President Donald Trump named Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate for the upcoming US presidential elections, marking a significant shift in their political relationship.

Significantly, JD Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, has also gained quite some attention being of Indian origin and how she brings with her wealth of experience and a strong connection to Indian values and culture.

Who is Usha Vance?

Born as Usha Chilukuri, Usha Vance is an accomplished litigator for a prominent national company. Her parents are immigrants from India, and she has an exceptional academic background. She graduated from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in history and the University of Cambridge with a master's degree in philosophy.



Usha Vance has a renowned legal career and has clerked for prominent justices on the Supreme Court, including Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts. Her academic achievements include notable roles as Managing Editor of the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and Executive Development Editor of The Yale Law Journal.

Usha Vance was raised in a San Diego suburb where hard work and education were valued. As a Gates scholar at Cambridge, she interacted with various intellectual circles. In 2014, she was also a registered Democrat.



The story of Usha and JD Vance

After meeting at Yale Law School, Usha and JD Vance got married in 2014 in Kentucky. A Hindu priest performed a separate ceremony. With three kids already under their belt, the pair has shown to be a powerful combination, with Usha being a key player in her husband's career pursuits.

Notably, Usha Vance was instrumental in shaping JD Vance's perspectives on the rural white American experience, which inspired his acclaimed memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," later adapted into a film directed by Ron Howard.

Donald Trump's support of JD Vance as his running mate has generated a lot of attention in the run-up to the US presidential elections. AI Mason, a well-known US-based businessman and real estate investor, discussed the choice and highlighted Usha Vance's ability to strengthen relations between the US and India by showcasing her legal expertise and cultural heritage.



