Donald Trump-Kamala Harris 2024 US election debate: Everything you need to know

With less than two months until Election Day on November 5, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will have their first presidential debate this week. The debate will be hosted by ABC News and moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis.

This isn’t Donald Trump’s first debate this election cycle. He previously debated then-President Joe Biden. After a poor performance in that debate raised concerns about his ability to run for President, Biden withdrew from the race on July 21 and endorsed his running mate, Kamala Harris, who is now the current Vice President.

Harris officially won the Democratic nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22, where she also chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

The first debate between Harris and Trump will be hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, with both candidates agreeing on the format and rules.

Here are some key details about the debate.

What time does the debate start?

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 10, which is 6:30 a.m. IST on Wednesday.

Who are the moderators?

The first presidential debate will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Where is the debate taking place?

The debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of the seven swing states, so the debate results could impact the election outcome.

The previous debate between Biden and Trump was held in another key battleground state, Georgia, at CNN's studios in Atlanta on June 27.

This will be the first in-person debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.

Only the microphone of the candidate who is speaking will be on; the other’s will be muted.

Only the moderators can ask questions.

A virtual coin flip on Tuesday decided the podium positions and the order of closing statements. Trump won and chose to give the final statement, while Harris chose the podium on the right side of the TV screen.

There will be no opening statements, and each candidate will have two minutes for closing statements.

For each question, candidates will have two minutes to answer, followed by a two-minute rebuttal and one minute for follow-up or clarification.

Candidates will stay behind podiums throughout the debate, and no props or pre-written notes are allowed on stage.

Candidates will only have a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water.

Campaign staff cannot interact with the candidates during commercial breaks.

What topics will be covered in the debate?

This time, any topic can be asked of both candidates. ABC News has not disclosed the specific topics.

Where to watch the first presidential debate between Harris and Trump?

The debate will be broadcast on ABC News and other major networks including CNN, CBS, Fox News, NBC, CNBC, MSNBC, PBS, and BBC. In India, it can be streamed live on ABC News's YouTube channel.

When will the next 2024 debates take place?

This will likely be the last presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump before the election. However, there will be a vice-presidential debate.

Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz, and Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, will debate on CBS News on October 1.

The debate will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan.