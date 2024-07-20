Donald Trump pledges to bring peace and end Russia-Ukraine war in call with Zelenskyy

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump engaged in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, pledging to bring an end to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed gratitude for Zelenskyy reaching out, stating, "I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families."

Following their discussion, President Zelenskyy acknowledged the conversation in a post on X, congratulating Trump on his Republican nomination and expressing his condolences regarding a recent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. He conveyed his best wishes for Trump's safety and strength moving forward.

I spoke with @realDonaldTrump to congratulate him on the Republican nomination and condemn the shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. I wished him strength and absolute safety in the future.



I noted the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support for protecting our… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 19, 2024

Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of bipartisan American support for Ukraine's sovereignty, thanking the United States for its role in strengthening Ukraine's defenses against ongoing Russian aggression. "Russian attacks on our cities and villages continue every day," he noted, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The two leaders agreed to meet in person to discuss potential steps toward achieving a fair and lasting peace, according to Zelenskyy.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military assistance.

However, a potential Trump victory in the upcoming November election could raise questions about the future of US support for Ukraine, particularly given the influence of Trump's running mate, JD Vance, who leads the isolationist faction within the Republican Party. Vance has been a vocal opponent of military aid to Ukraine, notably resisting the approval of $61 billion in new assistance earlier this year.

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, Trump asserted his ability to resolve international crises, claiming he could "stop wars with a telephone call." He reiterated his commitment to ending the conflict in Ukraine but did not provide specific details on how he would achieve this.

Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally on July 13. The former US President was addressing a gathering in Butler, Pennsylvania, when the shooting took place. He was seen clutching his ear and dropping to the ground as Secret Service agents covered him.