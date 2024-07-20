Trump assassination bid: Gunman flew drone multiple times to gather information of campaign site

Law enforcement officials have revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally last week, successfully operated a drone to capture aerial footage of the western Pennsylvania fairgrounds just before the former president's scheduled appearance. This incident highlights the significant security oversights that were present leading up to the potential threat on Trump's life, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

As per the report, Crooks piloted the drone on a programmed flight path earlier on July 13 to survey the Butler Farm Show grounds ahead of Donald Trump's rally. The predetermined path indicates that Thomas Matthew Crooks likely flew the drone multiple times to gather information about the event site.

The report further said that Crooks started his research on the rally site shortly after the announcement of the event by the Trump campaign on July 3. He swiftly registered for the event on July 7 and proceeded to conduct a reconnaissance visit to the farm show grounds a few days later. Subsequently, on July 13, Crooks returned to the site with two homemade bombs, configured for remote detonation using receivers akin to those utilised in fireworks.

Authorities discovered these basic explosives in Crooks' vehicle, which was left near the grounds. Moreover, a ballistic vest containing three 30-round magazines was also found, suggesting a potential intent to inflict more substantial damage, the report further said.