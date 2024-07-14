Donald Trump survives assassination attempt at Pennsylvania: Here's how it unfolded

An assassination attempt aimed at former US President Donald Trump was narrowly evaded at a political rally in Pennsylvania. As a result, the FBI has launched a rigorous investigation into how the gunman was able to attack the former president.

How It Unfolded

Dressed in a white shirt, dark blazer, and a bright red MAGA cap, Trump was speaking against illegal immigration when gunshots rang out at 6:08 pm. He grabbed his right ear as four shots were fired in quick succession, followed by shouts of "get down!" and two more shots.

Trump crouched behind the lectern as Secret Service agents surrounded him. The crowd screamed and panicked, with many people running for the exits. Within seconds, more shots were fired, causing further chaos. A final shot was heard seventeen seconds after the first, followed by a woman's scream.

Three heavily-armed security personnel took the stage 22 seconds after the shooting began. Secret Service agents quickly issued commands like "we're clear" and "let's move" before helping a disheveled Trump to his feet. As Trump stood up about a minute after the gunfire started, he asked for his shoes and raised his fist to the cheering crowd before being ushered off the stage. The crowd chanted "USA!" as Trump briefly paused to pump his fist in the air before being whisked away in an SUV. He raised his fist once more before the car drove off, while heavily-armed security forces moved in.

Trump's Reaction

Trump posted his first account of the shooting on his Truth Social site at 8:42 pm, stating, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong as I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by 6:50 pm and condemned the violence, saying, "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick." Biden later spoke with Trump and announced he would cut short his beach weekend to return to Washington.

Shooter Identified

The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks was named as the attacker by the FBI and was registered to vote as a Republican, though he had previously donated $15 to a liberal voter turnout group. The Secret Service reported that Crooks fired multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally before being "neutralized" by agents.

Multiple witnesses saw the gunman before the shooting and alerted authorities. Ryan Knight, a Trump supporter, reported seeing the attacker on a nearby building. TMZ published a video showing the alleged shooter on a rooftop with a rifle, wearing khaki clothes and lying prone.

Victims

The gunman and a bystander were killed in the attack, while two spectators were critically injured. Witnesses described seeing a man fatally shot in the head and another woman injured in the forearm or hand. An emergency doctor at the scene described helping a man with a headshot wound, noting the severity of the injury.