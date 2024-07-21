Donald Trump was denied 'extra' security, admits US Secret Service after assassination attempt

The US Secret Service (USSS) denied requests for extra resources and manpower to protect former President Donald Trump, claimed a Washington Post report. Although they initially denied these claims after the assassination attempt on July 13, the USSS has now admitted that they turned down some of Trump's team's requests over the past two years.

Trump's team had asked for more agents and magnetometers at his large public events, as well as additional snipers for outdoor venues.

The repeated rejections caused ongoing tensions between Trump, his top aides, and his security team with the Secret Service leadership, the report said.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, acknowledged that new information suggests the agency's headquarters may have indeed turned down requests for extra security from Trump's team.

“The Secret Service has a vast, challenging, and intricate mission. Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other difficult environments," said Guglielmi.

"We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialised operational needs."

After the assassination attempt on Trump, Guglielmi had previously denied reports that the Secret Service had refused additional security for the Republican leader.

“The assertion that a member of the former president’s security team requested additional security resources that the US Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false,” he said at the time.

Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle is facing pressure from all sides to resign for failing to protect Trump. Cheatle has refused to step down but will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday (July 22) about the shortcomings.

Thomas Crooks, the shooter who targeted Trump, was only 130 meters away from the former president and managed to remain calm on the building's roof without drawing attention.

The Secret Service agents did not notice him until he had fired several shots. They only intervened after Trump was injured by a bullet in his right ear and a rallygoer was killed.