Donald Trump’s order for mass firing in federal agencies blocked by US judge

A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's directive for mass firings in federal agencies. US District Judge William Alsup stated that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) lacks the authority to mandate such firings, even for probationary employees with less than a year of experience.

President Donald Trump, alongside Elon Musk, aims to significantly reduce the federal bureaucracy. This initiative faces opposition from Democrats, unions, and federal employees, who claim that the job cuts are illegal and could hinder government operations.

Recently, hundreds of probationary employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were informed of their termination. At the Internal Revenue Service, there is speculation about the elimination of the Transformation and Strategy Office. David Padrino, the office chief, has announced his resignation amid potential staff reductions.

Judge Alsup's order requires OPM to withdraw directives that called for identifying and terminating non-essential probationary employees. While the Defence Department and other agencies are not defendants in the lawsuit, the judge highlighted the potential widespread harm of the firings, affecting services like national parks and veteran services.

The Trump administration argues that OPM's communication merely suggested a review of probationary workforces. However, the judge expressed doubts about the independent decisions of agencies to reduce staff.

Alsup's ruling is temporary, pending further legal examination. Meanwhile, agencies have already begun layoffs, and a White House memo has instructed agencies to prepare for further staffing reductions by March 13.

According to recent estimates, there are approximately 200,000 probationary workers employed across various US federal agencies. These are generally employees with less than a year of service. In California alone, about 15,000 such workers are engaged in providing various services, including fire prevention and veterans’ care, as per a recent complaint.

Unions have faced setbacks in their efforts to challenge the Trump administration's plan to significantly reduce the federal workforce. Two federal judges have already dismissed similar lawsuits aimed at halting this initiative.

Judge William Alsup, appointed by President Bill Clinton, has been involved in several high-profile cases. Known for his straightforward manner, he has overseen the criminal probation of Pacific Gas & Electric, describing the utility as a “continuing menace to California”.