Donald Trump confirms US to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada; 10% more on China from March 4

United States President Donald Trump announced on February 27 that his planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada will take effect on March 4, with China facing an additional 10% tariff on the same date.

The Trump administration has already set the rates: imports from Mexico and Canada will be hit with a 25% tariff, while China, which currently faces a 10% tariff, will see another 10% added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump linked the tariffs to the ongoing fentanyl crisis. “Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels,” he wrote. “A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China.” Citing the deaths of over 100,000 Americans last year due to drug-related causes, Trump insisted the tariffs would move forward as scheduled.

Originally set for February, the tariffs were delayed by a month. Trump has framed the move as a way to pressure Mexico and Canada to crack down on both illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling, according to an AP report.

Trump also reaffirmed that the “April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect,” though he did not provide further details. Ending his post, he wrote, “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Meanwhile, the European Union said that it would vigorously fight a wholesale tariff of 25 percent on all EU products headed for the US, as Trump has threatened in the latest round of vitriolic comments aimed at an age-old ally and economic partner.

The EU pushback came after Trump told reporters that the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States. He said that the tariffs would be on cars and all other things. The EU said it would retaliate with tough countermeasures on iconic US industries like bourbon, jeans and motorcycles.