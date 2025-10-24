'Egregious behaviour': Donald Trump halts trade talks with Canada over TV ads slamming tariffs

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday the immediate cessation of "all trade negotiations" with Canada, referencing what he described as "egregious behaviour" by the Canadian government. The decision follows a series of television advertisements aired in Canada that criticised tariffs imposed by the United States.

Trump’s move signals a further escalation of trade tensions between the two countries, which have recently faced challenges in bilateral relations due to tariff policies. The White House has not issued further details concerning the possibility of renewed negotiations, leaving uncertainty over the next steps for economic relations between the United States and Canada.

In a post shared on social media, Trump stated he is ending "all trade negotiations" with Canada. The statement marks a clear shift in the approach toward economic engagement between the two nations.

Trump attributed his decision to what he called "egregious behaviour" associated with recent Canadian television ads that criticised US tariffs. The president maintained that such actions were unacceptable from a close trading partner.

Emphasising the importance of US trade policy, Trump wrote, "TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY OF THE USA," reinforcing his administration’s stance on the significance of tariffs to both national security and economic stability.

The announcement arrived shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney commented on his government's strategy in response to the heightened uncertainty. Carney explained that his government plans to double exports to countries beyond the United States in light of the uncertainty created by Trump’s tariffs.

Previously, Trump stated that he saw the ad on television and interpreted it as evidence that the tariffs imposed by him made an impact. The 60-second ad by Ontario's Premier Doug Ford's government for $75 million highlights former US President Ronald Reagan's warning about the harm of tariffs.

It features workers and families, while using Reagan's 1987 radio address, wherein he said that trade barriers, such as high tariffs, hurt American workers and consumers.

"High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars," Reagan says in the advertisement, as per the Globe and Mail.

He further said, "Then the worst happens. Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs. Throughout the world, there's a growing realisation that the way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition."

Commenting on the ad, Doug Ford said that the Ontario province plans to deliver the message "to every Republican district" across the US. He said that his government is simply going to say the truth.

"That ad, it's not a nasty ad. It's actually just very factual. Coming from a person like Ronald Reagan, every Republican is going to identify that voice." The Ronald Reagan Foundation, however, dismissed the ad as a "misrepresentation" and said in a social media post that it is reviewing legal options in the matter.