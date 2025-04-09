EU rolls out retaliatory tariffs in response to new Trump trade measures

The European Union implemented its initial retaliatory measures against President Donald Trump's tariff actions on Wednesday, aimed at over 20 billion euros worth of US goods including soybeans, motorcycles, and beauty products, as per a statement from the European Commission.

The EU tariffs will be implemented in three stages: some will go into effect in mid-April, another list will be imposed in mid-May, and a third is scheduled to start on December 1.

A majority of EU member states voted in favour of implementing penalties on politically sensitive American states, which are set to take effect in mid-April, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. These tariffs will target products such as soybeans from Louisiana, diamonds, agricultural products, poultry, and motorcycles.

The 27-member bloc is currently dealing with 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum, and vehicles, alongside new overarching tariffs of 20% that are applicable to a majority of other products.

This decision further escalates the ongoing transatlantic trade war, as the US has already imposed a 20% tariff on most European exports and a 25% duty on cars and certain auto parts. President Trump has also indicated plans to introduce additional tariffs on lumber, semiconductor chips, and pharmaceutical products, affecting approximately €380 billion worth of EU goods.

The commission noted that these retaliatory actions could be halted if the US commits to a fair and equitable negotiated resolution. These tariffs were imposed in response to prior US tariffs on steel and aluminum, with Europe's reaction to Trump's recent tariff announcement still pending.