‘From bin Laden to Hamas’: How a Chinese app brainwashed young Americans to fall in love with Terrorism

In recent years, concerns over the influence of social media platforms on the perceptions and beliefs of young Americans have escalated, with particular focus directed towards TikTok, a widely-used app among Generation Z in America. The app's role in shaping attitudes towards sensitive geopolitical issues, notably terrorism, has drawn scrutiny in light of recent revelations and events.

A Harvard/Harris poll disclosed that 51% of Americans aged 18–24 voiced support for Hamas, the militant organization responsible for numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. After the October 7 attack, we saw the clips and read the firsthand stories documenting Hamas’s atrocities: burned bodies, decapitated babies, raped women, children tied together with their parents, mutilated corpses.

Even after first hand evidence, young generation of America is currently hosting rallies on elite college campuses, celebrating Hamas’s murderous cause, along with faculty letters excusing the terrorists. The chants heard at rallies, recorded on video and extensively shared, glorified the violent actions of Hamas, praising their attacks and abductions of innocent individuals while also casting doubt on Israel's legitimacy as a nation. This concerning sentiment has spurred discussions on the contributing factors, notably highlighting the impact of social media platforms like TikTok.

Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany responsible for the genocide of six million Jews, outlined in his book 'Mein Kampf' a strategy for reshaping the beliefs of an entire nation, emphasising the importance of targeting the younger generation. This approach mirrors the tactics employed by the Chinese government through TikTok, aiming to influence the moral values of American youth and potentially weaken the foundations of the American society without resorting to direct conflict. China attempted a similar approach in India; however, the Indian government took swift action, evaluating the circumstances and ultimately banning the app. This decision came in response to observing similar anti-India protests in the country akin to those occurring in the US today.

American reliance on Chinese app for 'News'

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has emerged as a primary source of news and information for millions of young Americans. As per a Pew Research Center study conducted in November 2023, TikTok serves as a news source for 44% of individuals aged between 18 and 29 in the United States. Furthermore, TikTok is utilised as an information platform by 42% of high school-aged individuals and younger, along with 60% of Democrats or individuals of left-leaning ideologies.

However, apprehensions have mounted regarding the platform's susceptibility to manipulation and propaganda due to its ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Reports have suggested that TikTok's algorithm is engineered to prioritise polarizing content, influenced by the CCP's agenda.

Critics have underscored TikTok's algorithmic structure, cautioning that it may expose users to biased information and extremist ideologies, potentially normalizing sympathies towards terrorist organizations like Hamas. The platform's role in disseminating pro-Hamas propaganda has come under intense scrutiny, particularly following recent anti-Israel protests at American universities. This had led to American lawmakers passing a bill to ban TikTok in the country last week and President Joe Biden approving the same on April 24.

There are also concerns about the platform's role in spreading misinformation and hate speech, especially on sensitive geopolitical issues that contradict American values.

Young Americans love for Osama bin Laden

In November 2023, internet was startled to discover that Osama bin Laden's "Letter To America" had gained traction on TikTok. The letter, previously accessible on The Guardian's website but now removed, outlined bin Laden's reasoning for his hostility towards America and justification of 9/11 attack. Surprisingly, a significant number of TikTokers showed understanding towards bin Laden's arguments and appreciated it. Consequently, critics have raised concerns about TikTok potentially being utilized for propagating viewpoints sympathetic to radicalism and brainwashing young Americans users into believing that their own country is a hostile nation.

ISIL Propaganda on TikTok

Similar dynamics have emerged with other militant groups on TikTok, such as Islamic State of Iraq and Lebanon (ISIL). Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is designated as a terrorist organization by numerous countries and international bodies, including the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union. Accordint to a report by European Commission, in 2018, efforts were made to remove Daesh propaganda content found on TikTok, marking a response to the presence of such posts. These videos specifically targeted young girls, using terms like "jihadi lover" and featured young women identifying themselves as "jihadist and proud." Extremists utilized keywords and trending topics to reach a wider audience, leveraging TikTok's algorithm, which recommends posts based on user interests rather than just their social circles. Subsequently, in 2019, following Daesh's loss of territory in Syria and Iraq, about two dozen accounts affiliated with the group surfaced on TikTok, sharing propaganda videos. According to Elisabeth Kendall, an extremism expert at Oxford University, the catchy sing-along approach adopted by these videos facilitated the rapid spread and retention of ISIS ideology in the collective memory. Many of these videos were tailored to appeal to young girls.

In 2019, a Wall Street Journal report uncovered how ISIS was targeting teenagers, particularly young women, and potential sympathizers through the video-sharing app. The videos, now removed in accordance with TikTok's policies, showcased gruesome scenes like corpses being paraded through streets, armed ISIS fighters, and women proudly proclaiming themselves as "jihadist and proud."

Many of these videos were accompanied by ISIS-themed songs and featured TikTok filters like streaming stars and hearts, aiming to resonate with young audiences. Despite the removal of these videos following the 2019 report, subsequent appearances of ISIS supporter content suggest vulnerabilities in TikTok's security measures.

A Global Network on Extremism & Technology report highlighted the case of a 33-year-old Pakistani Imam sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation for disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda on TikTok. The Imam, doubling as a radical terror apologist and youth educator, leveraged TikTok to appeal to a younger Muslim audience. In a video from early September 2020, Imam Luqman Haider praised the 2015 Paris suicide bombings, boasting about the willingness of Muslim worshippers to sacrifice themselves for the prophet (Micheron).

Another video glorified a Pakistani terrorist who wounded four individuals in a knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo, with the Imam celebrating his newfound fame across social networks and Europe. Despite TikTok's algorithmic updates, the phenomenon of TikTok terrorism persists.

A report by Memri Cyber Terrorism and Jihad Lab highlighted the discovery of a TikTok page with over 11,000 followers, where a pro-ISIS cleric based in the US disseminated video lectures opposing democracy and elections, while offering religious and spiritual guidance to his audience.

Such instances highlight how politically countercultural attitudes among young people can sometimes blur the lines between legitimate criticism of political intervention and what appears to be sympathetic towards terrorist ideologies.

Past events, including the radicalization of individuals online and support for extremist groups like ISIS brides and jihadists, underscore the profound influence of online culture on impressionable minds. Ultimately, the scarcity of individuals equipped with the historical knowledge and ethical framework to navigate such complexities reinforces the need for greater awareness and education on these matters.

Gen Z or Gen T?

Elite universities across the country became focal points for national political protest this week, driven by concerns over Israel's offensive in Gaza and perceived U.S. support for it. Columbia University cancelled in-person classes due to safety apprehensions, while Yale University witnessed dozens of student arrests, and Harvard University closed its main lawn to the public in anticipation of demonstrations.

The decision to shift classes and exams to virtual formats at Columbia followed days of intense protests and mass arrests sparked by growing discontent over the conflict in Gaza, particularly raising concerns for the safety of the university's approximately 5,000 Jewish students. Rabbi Elie Buechler, affiliated with Columbia University's Orthodox Union Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus, advised over 300 predominantly Orthodox Jewish students to return home and stay there due to safety considerations.

Zach Sage Fox, a popular TikTok comedian, expressed concern over the TikTok's influence over these protests in a recent interview with Fox News. He said, "You really have seen since October 7th, especially, the algorithm seems to have taken a bit of an ominous turn. You're really seeing Gen Z become Gen T, Gen Terrorism."

Sage elaborated on the gravity of the situation, stating, "The moment for me [when] I started getting terrified was when you saw Gen Z supporting Osama bin Laden. I mean, this has gone in a crazy direction."

He added, "It's no coincidence that you are seeing Gen Z, like the Z stands for ‘zombie.’ They are just repeating everything they're seeing online. And I'm not just here to criticize Gen Z because free speech is super important. I'm a comedian. But it's not fair to young people who are so impressionable – these are the most impressionable people in the world. So I feel bad for these college students, too, because they've been brainwashed by something that is out of their hands, and sadly, right now, outside of our government's hands, to be able to rein it in."

In the current standoff between students protesting in support of Hamas and Police authorities, a faculty and staff group from Princeton University shockingly voiced their solidarity with the Columbia University protests, stating, "We affirm our solidarity with and support for the Columbia University and Barnard College students who are continuing to demand that the university divest from Israel’s genocide in Gaza and ongoing occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and other Palestinian land."

The turmoil unfolded shortly after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik's congressional testimony, during which she faced scrutiny over the university's response to antisemitism on campus. Notably, she navigated questions adeptly, avoiding the controversies that led to the resignations of the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania following their congressional testimonies on the same matter in November.

The campus unrest extended beyond Columbia, with pro-Palestinian students organizing an encampment at Yale University and demanding divestment from businesses linked to Israel. The encampment attracted hundreds of students and non-affiliated individuals, prompting police intervention resulting in over 100 arrests and the encampment's dismantling.

The unrest underscores broader concerns about free speech, antisemitism, and safety on elite college campuses, particularly those with significant Jewish student populations. The issue has prompted a delicate balancing act between political expression and safeguarding students' well-being.

In light of these developments, there is a growing consensus on the necessity for heightened scrutiny of social media platforms and their influence on impressionable minds. While acknowledging the sanctity of free speech, there are apprehensions regarding the potential ramifications of unchecked propagation of propaganda and extremist content.

Amidst ongoing deliberations, there is a clarion call for enhanced regulation of social media platforms and heightened awareness of the perils posed by foreign-controlled entities. The discourse surrounding TikTok serves as a poignant reminder of the intricacies involved in navigating the digital landscape and its profound impact on societal norms and beliefs.

