H-1B visa: Marjorie Taylor Greene proposes total ban as Trump withdraws support from long-time ally

Amid intensifying political debate over skilled immigration, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14) has ignited a fresh controversy by announcing that she will introduce legislation to ban H-1B visas across all sectors, with a phased withdrawal for the medical field.

In a series of posts on X, Greene said the bill seeks to halt what she describes as the “mass replacement” of American workers. “I’m introducing a bill to ban H1B visas in all sectors with a phase out in medical while we build up American doctors,” she wrote, arguing that ending the programme would improve job availability and ease pressure on the US housing market.

Greene accused “Big Tech, AI giants, hospitals, and industries across the board” of abusing the H-1B system to undercut wages and opportunities for American citizens. “Americans are the most talented people in the world… My bill ELIMINATES the corrupt H-1B program and puts AMERICANS FIRST again,” she declared.

Her stance stands in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump, who earlier this week defended the necessity of the H-1B programme during a Fox News interview. When told that the US has “plenty of talented workers,” Trump countered sharply: “No, you don’t.”

The escalating friction between the two Republicans took a dramatic turn when Trump announced on Friday that he was withdrawing his endorsement of Greene, a prominent MAGA loyalist until now. The fallout followed Greene’s criticism of Trump’s reported efforts to block release of files related to financier Jeffrey Epstein—remarks she called “insanely the wrong direction to go.”

“All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he would support a primary challenger against her “if the right person runs.”

Greene, who represents Georgia’s deeply conservative 14th congressional district, has not yet publicly responded to Trump’s withdrawal of support. The rift marks one of the most significant public breakaways between Trump and a high-profile MAGA figure as the immigration debate deepens ahead of the 2026 election cycle.