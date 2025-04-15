Harvard University defies Donald Trump's $2.2 billion funding freeze; Obama hails stand

Harvard University is finding itself at the centre of a significant clash with the Trump administration following the freezing of $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts. This move, announced by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, comes after Harvard refused to comply with the administration's demands related to combating antisemitism. The task force criticised Harvard for exhibiting a "troubling entitlement mindset" and failing to uphold civil rights laws as expected with federal investments. It further condemned the "disruption of learning" and "harassment of Jewish students," labelling these issues as intolerable.

In response, former President Barack Obama praised Harvard's stance, noting the institution's rejection of what he termed an "unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom." Obama highlighted Harvard's efforts to maintain an environment conducive to intellectual inquiry and mutual respect, urging other educational institutions to follow suit.

Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and… https://t.co/gAu9UUqgjF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2025

Similarly, Senator Bernie Sanders lauded Harvard for not relinquishing its constitutional rights and criticised law firms working pro bono for Trump instead of defending the rule of law.

Sanders wrote: “Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump’s authoritarianism. Other universities should follow their lead. And instead of doing pro bono work for Trump, cowardly law firms should be defending those who believe in the rule of law.”

And instead of doing pro bono work for Trump, cowardly law firms should be defending those who believe in the rule of law. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 14, 2025

President Trump’s decision affects all Ivy League schools except the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College, following an investigation into recent anti-Israel demonstrations on these campuses. This investigation, initiated by a federal task force on antisemitism, scrutinised Harvard’s federal funding, which amounts to nearly $9 billion. Critics argue that cutting funding harms students and research, undermining the competitive edge the U.S. holds globally. They admonish the administration to lead with principle rather than political theatrics.

Harvard’s President Alan M. Garber expressed firm opposition to the administration's demands, describing them as an attempt to impose direct governmental regulation on Harvard's "intellectual conditions." Garber stated that Harvard informed the administration via legal counsel of its refusal to accept the proposed agreement, emphasising the university's commitment to maintaining its independence and constitutional rights. Garber’s stance reflects a broader sentiment that academic freedom is integral to democracy and should not be compromised by political agendas.