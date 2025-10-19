'Here to exploit us...': Florida councilman sparks fury with calls to deport Indians, faces censure, rebuke

Palm Bay City Council member Chandler Langevin has been formally censured after making a series of inflammatory social media posts targeting the Indian diaspora. The Washington Post reported that over several weeks this fall, Langevin used X to claim Indians “drain our pockets,” and demanded their deportation, stating they return to India “or worse… to stay.”

Elected last year, Langevin’s remarks coincided with Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and drew swift backlash from Indian American groups, local residents, and state political leaders. In one post, he tagged Trump and wrote, “All I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately. America for Americans.”

Another post read: “There’s not a single Indian that cares about the United States. They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians.”

On Thursday, the Palm Bay City Council voted 3-2 to censure Langevin, stripping him of certain privileges such as adding agenda items or speaking during council reports without prior approval. Mayor Rob Medina called the situation overwhelming and reaffirmed America’s immigrant roots: “We are all part of the very fabric of the flag.”

National advocacy group Hindus for Human Rights has petitioned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to remove Langevin from office. Palm Bay has formally requested the same. The governor’s office has yet to respond.

Prominent Republican leaders, including Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Mike Haridopolos, have distanced themselves from Langevin. The Brevard County Republican Party condemned his remarks, with chairman Rick Lacey stating, “Hate like this has no place in our county.”

Langevin has refused to apologise. Calling the censure “reprehensible,” he told The Washington Post that his posts were intended to start a “discourse” on immigration. While he later posted a limited apology “to patriotic Americans of the Hindu faith,” he did not retract his earlier statements.

At an October 2 council meeting, more than 100 Palm Bay residents called for his removal. The council voted 4-1 that night to formally request the governor to take action.

Palm Bay, located on Florida’s eastern coast, has a population of around 135,000, with roughly 2% identifying as Asian. An estimated 210,000 Indian Americans live in Florida, according to AAPI Data.

